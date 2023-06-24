EFKA has seven priorities scheduled

The planning of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) for the next few months provides for the closure of tens of thousands of pending issues.

Retroactive refunds to tens of thousands of insured persons, the cancellation of debts that have not been sought for 10 years, as well as “rebates” for payment of contributions are to be dealt with by this fall.

These are “holes” of the past, which the entity is now hastening to close, as up until now most efforts, both by the management and the workers, have been focused on clearing the large stock of pension applications.

EFKA Director Panagiotis Doufexis, who led the clearing project, broke down the schedule of the agency’s parallel actions for Kathimerini.

• Retirees with debts: There was no communication between the systems of the Social Security Debt Collection Center (KEAO) and EFKA’s database regarding the retirement of pensioners with debts of more than 20,000 euros, and in the case of farmers with debts of more than €6,000.

• Contribution refunds: The refund of unduly paid contributions for the 2017-2020 period to approximately 20,000 bank employees has begun. The first payments concern 2017 and the next ones are expected during the summer. Accordingly, the refund of contributions for salaried lawyers, salaried engineers and health workers has been completed.

• Leave for new mothers: With the issuance of a circular, within the next few days, it is expected that the process of payment by the Public Employment Service (DYPA) of the two-month leave that women who give birth are now entitled to will be unblocked.

• Cancellation of debts: With slow and careful procedures, the cancellation of debts beyond 10 years proceeds, provided that they have not been verified or sought by EFKA.

• Parallel employment: In the summer, the settlement of contributions for 2022 of the self-employed with parallel salaried employment will be completed.

• Tour guides: The registration of the social security history of approximately 3,000 tour guides, who were previously insured with a presumptive status, is gradually being completed.

• Farmers: By July, at least 60,000 farmers are expected to have received notices from EFKA to cover their remaining insurance days.