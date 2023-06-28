New minister sees sustainable year-round Greek tourism

A tourist walks among the columns of the Attalos Arcade in the Ancient Agora, the nerve center of Athenian democracy, in a file photo. [Yannis Kolesidis/Reuters]

The aim of the new government is to see Greek tourism industry becoming “strong, competitive and sustainable,” noted new Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni, speaking at the ministry handover ceremony on Tuesday, with outgoing caretaker Tourism Minister Ioanna Dretta.

Speaking of the ministry’s key policies alongside new Deputy Minister Elena Rapti, Kefalogianni mentioned respecting the environment and elevating the tourism product beyond seasonal restrictions and trends: “We want tourism 12 months per year,” she noted.

Green sustainability, commercial viability and short-term leases are more areas of interest too, she added.

It is the second time Kefalogianni is heading the Tourism Ministry.