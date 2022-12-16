ECONOMY

Country’s brand name needs protection in wake of Qatargate, says tourism minister

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Thursday pointed out the need to protect the Greece brand that the country has built abroad with its success this year in tourism, during in an interview on Mega TV.

Kikilias noted that the corruption case at the European Parliament involving Greek MEP Eva Kaili came as a strong shock and is a huge problem both for the European institutions and for Greece.

“A huge effort was made in our country to build our brand abroad after many years of bailouts, fiscal restrictions and other problems. Our image was that of the black sheep, but Greece dealt with the first waves of the pandemic excellently and rebranded itself as safe destination. Eva Kaili’s case creates a huge issue which we must address seriously, in an organized way, and prove that it was an isolated incident that does not concern all Greek politicians,” Kikilias underlined.

Finally, referring to the Christmas holidays, he said that high occupancy rates are expected to be recorded in winter/mountain destinations.

Tourism Politics

