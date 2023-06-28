Construction next door to former Hilton hotel is taking shape

Residents and passers-by on Vassilissis Sofias Avenue in central Athens have been getting a first taste in recent weeks of the new era of the iconic complex that housed the Hilton Hotel for six decades, as the construction of the frame of a new, independent 1,100-square meter building in the area of the swimming pool has been completed and has immediately started turning heads.

According to information from the investor – the Ionian Hotels company owned by the Konstantakopoulos Group, which also boasts Costa Navarino – the new construction will mainly serve as an exclusive restaurant.