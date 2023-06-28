ECONOMY BUSINESS

Construction next door to former Hilton hotel is taking shape

Construction next door to former Hilton hotel is taking shape

Residents and passers-by on Vassilissis Sofias Avenue in central Athens have been getting a first taste in recent weeks of the new era of the iconic complex that housed the Hilton Hotel for six decades, as the construction of the frame of a new, independent 1,100-square meter building in the area of the swimming pool has been completed and has immediately started turning heads.

According to information from the investor – the Ionian Hotels company owned by the Konstantakopoulos Group, which also boasts Costa Navarino – the new construction will mainly serve as an exclusive restaurant. 

Business Construction

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Avax and Rizzani to undertake the giant Vouliagmenis Mall Complex
BUSINESS

Avax and Rizzani to undertake the giant Vouliagmenis Mall Complex

New resort plans worth €1 bln
BUSINESS

New resort plans worth €1 bln

Ellaktor profits jump in 2022
ECONOMY

Ellaktor profits jump in 2022

Intrakat completes takeover of Aktor
ECONOMY

Intrakat completes takeover of Aktor

Intrakat close to buying Aktor
BUSINESS

Intrakat close to buying Aktor

Mytilineos signs UK power plant deal
ECONOMY

Mytilineos signs UK power plant deal