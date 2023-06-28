Positive outlook for Cyprus-Israel pipeline

Energy, Commerce, and Industry Minister George Papanastasiou expressed optimism regarding the construction of a pipeline between Cyprus and Israel after a meeting with Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday. Papanastasiou anticipated a development plan for the fields in Block 6 of the Cypriot EEZ in the near future.

Following the meeting, Papanastasiou stated that the discussion with Descalzi and the Eni team was highly productive, with a focus on the timely development of the fields in Block 6 and the surrounding area. The minister mentioned that additional discussions would take place between the government and Eni in the coming weeks to devise a plan for field development and explore options for bringing gas to Cyprus for power generation.

Regarding the construction of the pipeline between Cyprus and Israel, Papanastasiou highlighted Eni’s positive stance, contingent upon the availability of sufficient quantities to justify infrastructure development in Cyprus for LNG export purposes. He emphasized that Cyprus is particularly interested in phase 2 of the development, which involves establishing the necessary infrastructure.

Papanastasiou concluded by stating that Eni would propose a plan after consulting with its partners in Total, and further discussions would occur to expedite the process of bringing gas to Cyprus for power generation.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi also expressed satisfaction with the meeting, noting fruitful discussions about recent discoveries, ongoing operations, and future plans. Descalzi confirmed that Eni is cooperating with the Cypriot government and supports their proposals, emphasizing the importance of economic viability in decision-making. [Kathimerini Cyprus]