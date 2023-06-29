ECONOMY

Central banker: Greece to regain investment grade in ‘a few weeks, if not days’

[AMNA]

Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras expressed optimism on Wednesday that Greece would regain investment-grade status soon after the newly elected government presents its policy statements.

“We had elections a few days ago, there is a stable government now with a strong parliamentary majority. This government wants to do reforms, so I’m sure that after the declarations that the government will make in Parliament, investment grade will be a matter of a few weeks, if not days,” Stournaras told Bloomberg TV, speaking from Portugal.

The government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, elected to a second term in runoff elections on June 25, will present its policy statements in a three-day plenary session as of July 6. The debate will culminate in a vote of confidence to the government on July 8.
 

Banking Economy

