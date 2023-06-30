ECONOMY

Greek-Chinese business relations set to expand

Agri-food, high technology, construction materials, medical equipment, medicines and cosmetics, biotechnology and health services are sectors of interest for the development of cooperation networks between Greek and Chinese companies, according to the conclusions of a visit by a Chinese delegation to the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA).

The Chinese delegation was from the Council for the Promotion of International Trade – Shanghai Section and from the Shanghai Chamber of International Commerce.

Welcoming the Chinese delegation, Chamber President Sofia Kounenaki Efraimoglou said: “The conditions are ideal to pursue the expansion of business relations between Greece and China. In the last decade, these relations have seen steady growth. We already have several examples of successful cooperation in sectors such as shipping and shipbuilding, transport, trade and tourism. However, there is still great scope for strengthening the presence of Greek products and services in the Chinese market, in a number of sectors in which our country has significant comparative advantages and outward-looking businesses.”

China Business

