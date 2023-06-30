Cyprus notes maritime cluster perks

Cypriot Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis highlighted on Thursday the competitive advantages of the Cyprus shipping cluster and underlined the government’s strong commitment to the sector.

She was speaking during a presentation earlier this week at the Cyprus Marine Club in Limassol, where she reflected on her first impressions of over 100 days in the Shipping Deputy Ministry.

Hadjimanolis shared “the Shipping Deputy Ministry’s goals and plans for the near future, with a strong emphasis on collaboration, innovation and competitiveness, and outlined a comprehensive roadmap aimed at propelling Cyprus to the forefront of the global shipping landscape,” the press release read.

She highlighted the competitive advantages of the Cyprus shipping cluster, emphasizing the country’s robust maritime infrastructure and skilled workforce, as well as the active involvement in influential international shipping fora, including the IMO, the ILO and the EU.

Hadjimanolis also said the deputy ministry’s plans include the implementation of the One Stop Shipping Center, which will simplify procedures.