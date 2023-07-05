New Greece-Bulgaria power interconnection completed

The Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) and the operator of the Bulgarian electricity transmission system, ESO EAD, have energized the new, international ultra-high voltage 400 kV electrical interconnection between Greece and Bulgaria, according to an announcement by the Greek company.

Energy transmission through the new line commenced on Friday, June 30, after the close cooperation of the competent personnel of the two countries’ transmission system operators for the start of the trial operation.

This is the second transmission line connecting the two countries, which significantly increases the margin for energy exchanges between the neighboring systems of Greece and Bulgaria, respectively upgrading the possibilities of cross-border trade and energy security in SE Europe and the Balkan Peninsula.

In the following period, a permanent working group staffed by all operators in the region will determine the new, gradually increasing, available amounts of transmission capacity on the Greece-Bulgaria border and from the end of the summer season the new line is expected to start contributing to the cross-border trade.

The total length of the international interconnection, which starts from Nea Santa in Rodopi and ends at Maritsa East Substation in Bulgaria amounts to 151 kilometers, out of which approximately 30 km extend into Greece.