Dues to social security funds are growing

Only those} who have small debts, under 10,000 euros, to the social security funds can repay them, while individuals and businesses with larger debts, due to the surcharges, burden the social security system with ever greater debts. Therefore, in the first quarter of 2023, debts to the Social Security Debt Collection Center (KEAO) increased by 255.6 million euros, reaching almost €46 billion.

According to KEAO’s first quarterly progress report for 2023, the total overdue insurance debts at the end of March amounted to €45.9 billion, rising due to the increase of additional fees and surcharges by €393.5 million, as original debts showed a decrease of €137.9 million.

As pointed out in the quarterly report of the Parliament Budget Office, on an annual basis, the number of debtors showed a decrease of 130,369, so that the total number of debtors to social security funds reached 2,293,204 at end-March.

The reduction of debtors comes from the debt categories between €50 and €10,000, showing that they have managed to keep their debts low, up to €10,000, and try to join some arrangement plan to pay their dues.