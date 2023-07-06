ECONOMY BANKING

HFSF to concede stakes in banks, starting with Eurobank

HFSF to concede stakes in banks, starting with Eurobank
[Reuters]

The disinvestment program of the state from its holdings in banks will be fully implemented from this fall, starting with Eurobank and the allocation of its 1.4% stake.

Up next will be National Bank, in which the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) has the largest stake, amounting to 40.39%.

The intention of the Economy and Finance Ministry is to allocate 20% of its holding in NBG at the end of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024.

The timetable foresees that in 2024 a percentage of 15% of the 27% it controls in Piraeus Bank will also be allocated, and then it will be followed by Alpha Bank, in which the state controls a 9% stake.

Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
My Home has little impact
FINANCE

My Home has little impact

Central banker: Greece to regain investment grade in ‘a few weeks, if not days’
ECONOMY

Central banker: Greece to regain investment grade in ‘a few weeks, if not days’

Hellenic Bank posts Q1 profits of almost 70 mln euros
CYPRUS

Hellenic Bank posts Q1 profits of almost 70 mln euros

Borrowers will not share data
BANKING

Borrowers will not share data

Alpha Bank bond demand reaches €1.3 bln
ECONOMY

Alpha Bank bond demand reaches €1.3 bln

Pancreta to absorb HSBC’s operations in Greece
ECONOMY

Pancreta to absorb HSBC’s operations in Greece