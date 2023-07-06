HFSF to concede stakes in banks, starting with Eurobank

The disinvestment program of the state from its holdings in banks will be fully implemented from this fall, starting with Eurobank and the allocation of its 1.4% stake.

Up next will be National Bank, in which the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) has the largest stake, amounting to 40.39%.

The intention of the Economy and Finance Ministry is to allocate 20% of its holding in NBG at the end of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024.

The timetable foresees that in 2024 a percentage of 15% of the 27% it controls in Piraeus Bank will also be allocated, and then it will be followed by Alpha Bank, in which the state controls a 9% stake.