One of the world’s biggest container ships docks in Piraeus

One of the largest container ships in the world, and one of the two largest that have so far docked in Piraeus, was welcomed on its maiden voyage by the Piraeus Container Terminal (PCT).

This is the OOCL Piraeus, a mega container vessel owned by Orient Overseas Container Line Europe, a subsidiary of the COSCO Shipping Group.

The ship has been named so in recognition of the important role played by the Piraeus freight station as a hub for international freight transport.

With a carrying capacity of 24,188 TEUs, a length of 399.9 meters and a beam of 61.30 m, the OOCL Piraeus arrived at its namesake port on Monday.