Dozens of Greek infrastructure projects planned

Greece’s Development Plan 2030 includes 188 projects worth 27.6 billion euros, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras said at the FinForum 2023 conference in Athens on Tuesday.

Staikouras outlined the emblematic projects and said that these particular works were the ministry’s priorities: Thessaloniki Metro (expected delivery 2024); Central Greece Highway E65 (expected in four years); Patra-Pyrgos Highway (expected in 2025); the Aktio-Amvrakia road connection in Western Greece (expected within 2023); Northern Road Axis of Crete (all worksites expected to open in 2024); Athens Metro Line 4 (ongoing); Halkida-Psachna Diversion and the Bralos-Amfissa Axis (contracts signed early 2023).

The list also includes other projects in Greece, including: extension of Athens Metro Line 2; extension of the suburban railway (Proastiakos); upgrade of ETCs on Athens-Thessaloniki-Promachonas line; infrastructure, overstructure and electromobility at the Athens Railway Station; construction of vertical axes on Egnatia Odos; upgrade of flyover in eastern Thessaloniki; Lamia-Karpenisi road; facility improvements and studies for ministries of Education, Health, Justice, and Citizen Protection; study and construction of regional operational centers of civil protection; management and delimitation of streams; anti-flooding protection works.

The ministry also plans for linking railroad lines with all big Greek ports (Thessaloniki, Patra, Alexandroupoli, Kavala, Lavrio and Rafina), and for investments in irrigation networks (several dams have been auctioned as public-private partnerships).