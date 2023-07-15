ECONOMY

Cyprus to join Ukraine reconstruction effort, says minister

[AP]

The reconstruction of Ukraine will require a large-scale coordinated and collective effort by all actors in the international community, Cyprus’ Minister for Finance Makis Keravnos said, adding that Nicosia will take part in the effort, having also been a victim of foreign invasion. 

Keravnos was speaking during a signature ceremony in which 16 countries expressed their intent to participate in the European Investment Bank’s EU for Ukraine Fund (EU4U), which was held in Brussels on Thursday evening. 

The fund is expected to mobilize over 400 million euros. Initial pledges to the fund from France, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovakia, Spain and the Netherlands total €377.3 million. Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia and Greece also announced contributions to the fund, with the amounts to be finalized. 

“In view of the damaging effects of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, EU efforts to support Ukraine’s reconstruction must continue,” the Cypriot finance minister said. 

