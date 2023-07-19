ECONOMY

Cost of construction materials in Cyprus rises further

An annual increase of 5.78% was recorded in the price index for construction materials for the period January-June 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, according to data published by the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat) on Tuesday.

The price index for construction materials for June 2023 reached 135.28 units (base year 2015=100).

The highest increases in the period were recorded in minerals at 23.13%, mineral products at 12.93%, products of wood, insulation materials, chemical and plastics at 5.96% and electromechanical products at 5.01%.

A decrease of 3.67% was recorded in metal products.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, the index recorded an increase of 0.67%.

By main commodity category, increases were recorded in minerals (15.85%), mineral products (8.20%), products of wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics (2.61%) and electromechanical products (1.10%).

Α decrease of 9.86% was recorded in metallic products.

In June the index recorded a drop of 0.17% compared to the previous month. 

