Over 90% of payments are made online

Over 90% of bank payments were made via internet and mobile banking in 2022, highlighting the dominance of electronic networks in daily transactions, which have almost completely replaced cash transactions at the counter, but also a significant part of transactions at ATMs. These are transactions of all kinds, such as payments to public organizations, private businesses, capital transfers etc.

The spread of electronic payments that has gained momentum after the pandemic has increased internet and mobile banking users and, according to data from the Hellenic Bank Association, the number of active internet banking users, as the number of those who have made at least one monetary transaction in the last 12 months reached 3.8 million in 2022, and 66% of them have made at least one transaction a month.

Active mobile banking users exceeded 5.1 million and 55% of them have made at least one transaction a month, while almost 40% of money transfers are now done through mobile banking apps, making cellphones the dominant way of making payments.

At the same time, the use of plastic money through credit, debit and prepaid cards issued in Greece has increased.