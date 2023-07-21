Economic policy bill tabled in Parliament

The National Economy and Finance Ministry’s bill which includes a variety of the government’s economic policy staples was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, said Minister Kostis Hatzidakis.

Titled “Boosting the Income of Wage Earners, Youth, Family, and Labor – Pension Regulations,” it “fulfills 50% of the government’s economic program commitments,” he noted.

The bill includes several state subsidies, vouchers and tax reductions among many relief measures and policy changes.