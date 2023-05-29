Interventions to facilitate investment

New Democracy’s financial staff believe that the next four years could be a period of strong growth, driven by investment both from the Recovery Fund and from abroad, so they are planning interventions to remove existing investment obstacles and facilitate such initiatives.

The interventions are mainly of an institutional nature, with a relatively small fiscal cost, as the new EU fiscal rules don’t allow for any relaxation, and tax breaks are no longer among the top priorities.

The leading party’s officials consider the workforce shortage to be the number one obstacle to the realization and the subsequent support of investments. Therefore, they state that incentives will be given (or disincentives removed) to attract women and young people into the workforce, as their participation is low. Among other things, they state that, in this direction, they are planning for the rationalization of allowances so that they do not constitute a disincentive to work, as well as interventions to improve working conditions and reorientate technical education toward sectors that are in demand.

The further digitization of the state is also a priority, connected also to the transition from the gray to the legal economy, they say.