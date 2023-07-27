Market inspections and fines work, says Skrekas

“The imposition of fines proves to citizens and society that the government is carrying out inspections in the market. That the government is in favor of the free market, but not the unscrupulous market,” Development Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Wednesday, speaking to public broadcaster ERT, commenting on the high fines imposed on three electrical goods chains for misleading discounts.

The minister underlined that the purpose “is not to punish or harm the chains. Our aim is to respect the law and protect the consumer. And I want to tell you that this worked, because as soon as the fines were imposed, the fake discounts also disappeared.”

Skrekas noted that inspections will be increased and added, “We will not allow anarchy in the market, we will be ruthless with those violating the law.”