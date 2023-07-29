National Bank of Greece to become ‘platform of cooperations’

National Bank’s goal is to become a “platform of cooperations” exploiting international trends and technologies toward improving customer experience and expanding its clientele even further, Pavlos Mylonas, the bank’s CEO, said on Friday.

Addressing an annual general shareholders’ meeting, Mylonas said he was concentrating its powers in the development of the group with business partnerships, expanding its customer base and offering new and specialized services.

He said that National Bank has managed to restructure its balance sheet, with the NPL rate falling to 5%, it enjoys a wide and stable deposit base which offers ample liquidity and has create a strong capital base with the capital adequacy rate at 16.5%.

Gikas Hardouvelis, chairman of the board, said National was a modern and competitive bank but at the same time it remained human, reliable, efficient and developing.