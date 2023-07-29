ECONOMY

National Bank of Greece to become ‘platform of cooperations’

National Bank of Greece to become ‘platform of cooperations’

National Bank’s goal is to become a “platform of cooperations” exploiting international trends and technologies toward improving customer experience and expanding its clientele even further, Pavlos Mylonas, the bank’s CEO, said on Friday.

Addressing an annual general shareholders’ meeting, Mylonas said he was concentrating its powers in the development of the group with business partnerships, expanding its customer base and offering new and specialized services.

He said that National Bank has managed to restructure its balance sheet, with the NPL rate falling to 5%, it enjoys a wide and stable deposit base which offers ample liquidity and has create a strong capital base with the capital adequacy rate at 16.5%.

Gikas Hardouvelis, chairman of the board, said National was a modern and competitive bank but at the same time it remained human, reliable, efficient and developing.

Banking Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek private debt below EU average rate
ECONOMY

Greek private debt below EU average rate

Hercules program is heading for expansion
ECONOMY

Hercules program is heading for expansion

Cooperative Bank of Hania becomes a societe anonyme
ECONOMY

Cooperative Bank of Hania becomes a societe anonyme

My Home has little impact
FINANCE

My Home has little impact

Alpha Bank bond demand reaches €1.3 bln
ECONOMY

Alpha Bank bond demand reaches €1.3 bln

HFSF’s stake in Attica Bank set to rise to 72%
ECONOMY

HFSF’s stake in Attica Bank set to rise to 72%