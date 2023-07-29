ECONOMY BANKING

Banks pass EBA’s capital stress test

Greek banks comfortably passed the capital adequacy stress tests conducted by the European Banking Authority (EBA), the latter announced on Friday.

Notably, in the adverse scenario for 2025, National Bank shows a CET1 of 14.5%, Eurobank 12.2%, Piraeus Bank 9.1% and Alpha Bank 8.9%.

The baseline scenario for Alpha Bank, with a CET1 ratio of 13.2% in 2022, raises its capital to 14.1% in 2025, while in the adverse scenario, its regulatory capital falls to 8.2% in 2023 and 2024 and 8.9% in 2025.

Eurobank, with an effective CET1 ratio of 15.2%, in the baseline scenario raises its capital
to 18.1% in 2025, while in the adverse, the ratio falls to 11.7% in 2023 and 2024 and in 12.2% in 2025.

National, with an actual CET1 ratio of 16.8%, in the baseline scenario raises its capital to 21.6% in 2025, while in the unfavorable, the ratio falls to 13.7% in 2023, to 13.8% in 2024 and to 14.5% in 2025.

Piraeus, with an actual CET1 ratio of 13%, in the baseline scenario raises its capital to 14.2% in 2025, while in the unfavorable scenario, the ratio falls to 8.4% this year, to 8.7% next year and to 9.1% in 2025.

