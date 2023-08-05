List of mega-debtors is made public

The list of the mega-debtors to the state, the tax office and the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) was released on Friday by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), naming 10,168 individuals and 16,839 legal entities with debts over 150,000 euros.

These are total debts of 142.6 billion euros, of which 130.36 billion euros is owed to the tax office and 12.25 billion euros to EFKA.

According to the announcement by AADE, the debts to the state relate to overdue installments of debts out of regulation, with maturity date until August 2, 2022, with late payment surcharges until August 2, 2023. The debts to e-EFKA relate to overdue insurance debts outside the regulation period of July 2022 and earlier.

The announcement of AADE also noted that all those mentioned in the list of large debtors to the state without exception were informed by repeated emails from AADE to settle their outstanding debts.

Interestingly, the list includes many familiar company names that went bankrupt years ago. The first place is occupied by Acropolis Chrimatistiriaki with total debts to the state of 13.2 billion euros, followed by Olympic Airways with 2.3 billion euros.

In total, that is, the companies that are large debtors have debts to the state and EFKA of 106.5 billion euros, of which 57.8 billion euros is incremental debts.

AEK Athens was also high on the list. The club had been relegated to the third-tier league due to debts and restarted with a new tax number. It now has debts of 387 million euros.

Other debtors include Thessaloniki’s Iraklis sports club, the insurance company Egnatia, Sprider Stores and other well-known names.

Among individuals, the largest debtor is named as Kosta Chris Geo. with debts to the state exceeding 1 billion euros. He is followed by Apostolides Panay Dim. and Ioannou Ioann Nick. Many foreign names are included among the big debtors, such as Strongoli Serj, Rifuna Fotei, Tourapi Angel, Gvaramia Dim. and Bendeliani Omari.

In total, the debts of 10,168 individuals with debts of more than 150,000 euros to the tax authorities amount to 34.6 billion euros and to EFKA 1.51 billion euros.