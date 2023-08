The EU-harmonized consumer price index in Greece reached 4.5% in April 2023, reverting to the levels of 2021 (4.4% in December 2021). This was the fourth lowest inflation among eurozone countries, after Luxembourg (2.7%), Belgium (3.3%), Cyprus and Spain (both 3.8%).

Inflation in Cyprus continued to slow in July, rising to 1.5%, the lowest rate since March 2021.

In July 2023, the Consumer Prices Index rose 0.92 points to 115.30 points from 114.38 units in June, according to the Statistical Service.

For the seven months January-July 2023, the consumer price index increased by 4.2% compared to the same period last year. [Financial Mirror]