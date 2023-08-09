Subsidies to help create 26,000 jobs

Six programs, one of them aimed at the older jobless, offer subsidies in wages and social security contributions with the aim of creating 26,000 jobs.

The length of the subsidy varies from seven to 24 months and some offer up to 100% subsidy in both wages and contributions, although are all capped.

The two biggest programs, accounting for some 15,000 jobs, are targeted at the long-term unemployed who have difficulty re-entering the job market. One of them, with up to 7,000 subsidized jobs, targets those 45 or over, who face obstacles in rehiring once laid off. The subsidies cover up to 80% of wages and social security contributions for 18 months and are capped at €13,709 euros.

Two other programs are aimed at the young, while another seeks to place up to 4,000, mostly women, in green jobs.