Heatwave forces suspension of delivery services from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday

Due to the extremely high temperatures, all outdoor work, including delivery services, is prohibited on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Ministry of Labor has also stated that electronic platforms, such as efood and Wolt, are not allowed to accept delivery orders during these hours.

Labor Minister Adonis Georgiadis emphasized that inspections will be conducted regularly, and substantial fines will be imposed for violations.

“The health and safety of workers are our utmost priority. If everyone adheres to the measures, we can ensure a smooth day despite the challenges,” he said.

On Sunday, labor inspectors observed food delivery activities during the restricted hours, especially in areas heavily affected by the heat. It was discovered that efood and Wolt were both accepting orders, contrary to the existing ban.

Georgiadis on Monday said that authorities will impose appropriate fines for non-compliance with the regulations.

