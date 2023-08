A total of 302,786 people applied to state employment agency Hellenic Manpower Organization (DYPA) for €20 vouchers to be used to buy books in the first half of the year, compared to 231,857 in 2022 and 166,125 in 2021.

The recipients have a discount of at least 10% on books written in Greek from registered bookstores and publishers.

This year, 1,170 booksellers and publishers have registered, up from 771 in 2022.