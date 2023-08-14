ECONOMY

ASE manages to limit its early losses

The aggressive selling of banks and other blue chips initially led the Athens stock market to lose as much as 1.8%. In the end, the general index ended up at 1,278.87 points, limiting its losses to 0.62%.

Blue chips lost 0.64%, mid-caps 0.50% and banks 1.19%, after being down as much as 3%.

Chief gainers among blue chips were Cenergy (2.04%), Coca-Cola (1.98%), National Bank (1.51%) and Jumbo (1.31%). Construction group Ellaktor sustained the heaviest losses (3.46%), while Alpha Bank, Eurobank, refiners HELLENiQ Energy and Motor Oil, telecoms firm OTE and Autohellas dropped more than 2%.

Investment services firm Fast Finance says that only a rise above 1,325 points will turnaround the short-term prospects of the market. But longer-term prospects are still considered positive, it adds.

Finance

