ECONOMY

Big gains in sales, profits for Athenian Brewery

Athenian Brewery, Greece’s largest in the sector, announced operating profits of €43.71 million for 2022, a gain of 26.7%, from 2021, while after-tax profits were up 25.2%, to €33.43 million.

This was due to the price hikes but also the full opening of the catering and hotel sectors.

Net sales, excluding the special consumption tax, which goes to the state, were €279.88 million, up 21.51% in 2021.

The tax itself put €136.49 million into state coffers, up 16.6% in 2021.

