Fraport Greece, which manages the country’s 14 largest regional airports, saw its first-half turnover increase 37.4%, to €191 million, compared to the same period in 2022.

Operating profit (EBITDA) rose 25.3%, to €73 million. Passengers reached 11.8 million, of which 73% were international departures and arrivals.

This was 19% higher than in 2022 and 7.8% higher than the record year, 2019, just before the pandemic.