Property transactions to speed up

The online property registry will become fully operational on November 1, allowing notaries public, buyers and sellers to complete transactions more quickly, without involving municipalities, tax offices or other state agencies in collecting the necessary paperwork.

The electronic property transfers will only concern regions where a full property registry exists, as the creation of one, for the first time in the Greek state’s 200-year history, has been notoriously delayed.

The notaries must enter the platform first, submit their and the transacting parties’ special tax numbers (AFM) and invite them to accept the property request and authorize them to collect the necessary paperwork.

The seller must enter the platform first, followed by the buyer to authorize the transaction and allow the notary to collect the paperwork on their behalf. 

