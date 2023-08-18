ECONOMY

Albania proving popular with Greek and Italian tourists

[Reuters]

In 1997, Albanians desperately trying to escape poverty, political instability and crime were crowding boats headed to Italy. 

This year, Italian tourists and other Europeans, including Greeks, are crowding Albanian beaches, taking advantage of the low cost of transport and accommodation. 

International arrivals at Albanian airports more than doubled in June compared to the same month in 2022. 

Italian tourists increasingly prefer Albania to domestic holidays, which decreased from 20% to 30% during the first four months of 2023.

