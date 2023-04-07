Albanian visitors to Greece break receipts record in 2022

Albanian tourist revenues in Greece rose spectacularly by 157% last year compared to 2021 and by 33% compared to 2019, Greek Deputy Minister for Tourism Sofia Zacharaki said after attending “The Future of Environmental Sustainable Tourism in Albania” (FESTA) forum in Tirana on April 3-5.

The international conference was organized by the Albanian Ministry of Tourism and Environment in collaboration with the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), under the auspices of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.

FESTA included panels and meetings among policy makers, entrepreneurs, and operators in hospitality from countries in Southeastern Europe.

Zacharaki and Greek Ambassador to Albania Constantina Kamitsi joined other Greek officials in a press conference with Albanian media to promote Greece, while the deputy minister exchanged views with agencies of the Albanian tourism market.

Zacharaki said her visit’s purpose was to “further expand Greek-Albanian relations in tourism on the basis of the great success of 2022, which was the best year of all time in terms of tourism revenues from Albania.”