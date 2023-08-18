ECONOMY

Wildfire victims get extension on social security payments

Social security agency EFKA is allowing non-salaried professionals and businesses affected by wildfires not to pay their social security contributions for six months and no compound interest will be charged once they resume payments. 

The accrued payments over the six-month period can be paid in 12 to 24 equal installments, but this facility will not be available to those on a repayment schedule for past debts. 

Payment on those past debts will also be suspended for a six-month period but interest will be compounded. 

Affected individuals and businesses can apply for relief until the end of the grace period.

