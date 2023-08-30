Trucks to be monitored in real time via satellite in Greece

A project to monitor long-haul trucks by satellite to crack down on contraband activities and human trafficking will be partly funded by the European Union’s Recovery Fund.

The project, conceived by the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) is set to be completed in two and a half years.

On entering Greece, truckers will be provided with equipment that will facilitate satellite surveillance of their truck and the carried goods.

They will also pay a deposit which they will get back at the exit point, where they will also return the equipment.

An operations center in Athens will be able to monitor the trucks in real time, check whether delivery of goods is consistent with the submitted paperwork, whether they take on goods that have not been declared and whether contraband or any other criminal activity occurs.

Besides the satellite, electronic monitoring systems will be set up at toll booths and locations along highways.

The movement of trucks will be depicted on a digital map.

In 2022, customs officials made more than 100,000 inspections and found 13,622 violations involving contraband worth about €200 million.