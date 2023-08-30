ECONOMY

Trucks to be monitored in real time via satellite in Greece

Trucks to be monitored in real time via satellite in Greece
[Dimosthenis Kamsis/Intime News]

A project to monitor long-haul trucks by satellite to crack down on contraband activities and human trafficking will be partly funded by the European Union’s Recovery Fund.

The project, conceived by the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) is set to be completed in two and a half years.

On entering Greece, truckers will be provided with equipment that will facilitate satellite surveillance of their truck and the carried goods.

They will also pay a deposit which they will get back at the exit point, where they will also return the equipment.

An operations center in Athens will be able to monitor the trucks in real time, check whether delivery of goods is consistent with the submitted paperwork, whether they take on goods that have not been declared and whether contraband or any other criminal activity occurs.

Besides the satellite, electronic monitoring systems will be set up at toll booths and locations along highways.

The movement of trucks will be depicted on a digital map.

In 2022, customs officials made more than 100,000 inspections and found 13,622 violations involving contraband worth about €200 million.

Transport Digital Transformation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Measures to support public transport use
ECONOMY

Measures to support public transport use

Nearly €200 mln goes toward Fuel Pass
ECONOMY

Nearly €200 mln goes toward Fuel Pass

Greece revises EU-aided plan
ECONOMY

Greece revises EU-aided plan

Lower oil prices affect refiner Motor Oil’s results
ECONOMY

Lower oil prices affect refiner Motor Oil’s results

ASE emerges as a top performer
ECONOMY

ASE emerges as a top performer

Eurozone woes help Greek bonds
ECONOMY

Eurozone woes help Greek bonds