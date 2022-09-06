Measures to support public transport use

The government intends to employ measures to strengthen the use of public transport, in line with similar actions by other countries, such as Germany; they are to be included in the package that will be announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Thessaloniki International Fair next weekend.

There are two proposals on the table: The first concerns the creation of a package of unlimited journeys for a certain period of time, similar to the one implemented for the three summer months in Germany and which offered a monthly pass for use on buses, metros, trams and regional railways for just 9 euros.

The second proposal is more targeted, as it provides for free cards with unlimited journeys to young people up to 29 years old, since, as last year, the government is aiming to announce a separate package of measures for this age group.

The final decisions will be made this week, when the overall package of measures to be announced by the prime minister in his speech next Saturday will be finalized.

In the coming days the PM’s office will make the final decisions after gathering all the proposals by policy area and assessing the fiscal space it has available.