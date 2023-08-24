ECONOMY

Eurozone woes help Greek bonds

Eurozone woes help Greek bonds

Bad news for the European economy, reflected in lower PMI indexes, was good news for bonds, especially Greece’s, whose yields dropped significantly on Wednesday, as it appears increasingly likely that the European Central Bank will pause its rate hike in September.

The yield in Greece’s 10-year treasuries dropped 5% to 3.81%, while its spread from Germany’s 10-years was limited to 127 basis points (1.27%), the lowest since October 2021.

Greek yields are just 25 basis point higher than Spain’s and 40 basis points lower than Italy’s; the latter spread could reach 50 points as the main ratings agencies inch closer to upgrading Greek debt to investment grade after 13 years, a JPMorgan report said Wednesday.

The US bank believes that DBRS will upgrade Greece’s rating on September 8, followed by S&P and Fitch on October 20 and December 1, respectively.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Morgan Stanley is high on Greek stocks’ prospects
ECONOMY

Morgan Stanley is high on Greek stocks’ prospects

How Greece came to the cusp of regaining investment grade after 13 years
ECONOMY

How Greece came to the cusp of regaining investment grade after 13 years

Race to absorb EU funds
ECONOMY

Race to absorb EU funds

The benefits of a debt upgrade
ECONOMY

The benefits of a debt upgrade

ASE manages to limit its early losses
ECONOMY

ASE manages to limit its early losses

Cypriot Investment Funds see growth of assets
ECONOMY

Cypriot Investment Funds see growth of assets