ECONOMY

Businesses eager to pay back loans

Businesses eager to pay back loans
[Shutterstock]

Since the beginning of 2021, Greece’s four biggest banks – Alpha, Eurobank, National and Piraeus – have lent businesses some €70 billion, and businesses, in turn, have paid back €55 billion from these or earlier loan.

The net credit expansion of €15 billion is considered low and there are worries that it may drop further in coming years.

Businesses pay back their loans, often early for two reasons: because they expect interest rates, and thus the cost of servicing their debt, to increase and because, at a time of relatively high inflation, they have plenty of cash in hand. The latter is true of the shipping sector, whose activity has rebounded following the Covid-19 pandemic and energy companies.

The banks believe that credit expansion, at least for the next three years, will be helped by projects funded through the EU’s Recovery Fund. 

Banking Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Businesses can apply for cheap loans online
ECONOMY

Businesses can apply for cheap loans online

National Bank of Greece reports strong return on equity
ECONOMY

National Bank of Greece reports strong return on equity

Net interest revenues boost Piraeus earnings
ECONOMY

Net interest revenues boost Piraeus earnings

Cooperative Bank of Hania becomes a societe anonyme
ECONOMY

Cooperative Bank of Hania becomes a societe anonyme

Hellenic Bank posts Q1 profits of almost 70 mln euros
CYPRUS

Hellenic Bank posts Q1 profits of almost 70 mln euros

Pancreta to absorb HSBC’s operations in Greece
ECONOMY

Pancreta to absorb HSBC’s operations in Greece