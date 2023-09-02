ECONOMY

Plans for green power connector

Greece’s power transmission operator ADMIE is promoting a green electricity connection with Central European countries that will transmit electric power produced from renewable energy sources in Greece, Egypt and Israel to EU countries to the north.

ADMIE officials have already talked to their German counterparts, as Germany, with its energy needs and stated desire to replace Russian fossil fuels with green energy is crucial to the success of the project.

The project envisages a more than 1,300-kilometer-long cable running either overland or undersea in the Adriatic, emerging in Slovenia and then to Austria and southern Germany.

ADMIE hopes that, with Germany’s help, the EU will accept the project as one of “common interest,” to ensure accelerated funding. Initial capacity will be 3 gigawatts.

