Helleniq Renewables, a wholly owned subsidiary of Helleniq Energy, has announced the acquisition of solar parks with a total capacity of 180 megawatts from the UK’s Lightsource near Kozani, in northern Greece.

Helleniq Renewables plans to expand its renewable energy capacity from the current 356 MW to 1 GW by 2025, and over 2 GW by 2030.