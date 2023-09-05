Compliance with legality, consumer protection are gov’t’s highest priority

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis referred on Monday to the issue of consumer protection, saying “consistent with what we have said and what the prime minister has personally committed to, compliance with legality in all fields and consumer protection are issues of the highest priority for the government. It is a continuous process and no exception will be made to it. Every business, in whatever sector it operates, must abide by the law and respect the rights of consumers. When this does not happen, the competent authorities will intervene, imposing sanctions and fines.”

