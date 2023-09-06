JTI a strategic sponsor for 6th InvestGR Forum

For the fourth consecutive year, Japan Tobacco International is supporting the InvestGR Forum as a strategic sponsor, and will participate in the 6th InvestGR Forum 2023, “Greece, Staying the Course,” on October 3 and 4, at the Athens Conservatoire.

“It is an honor to participate in the 6th InvestGR Forum 2023 and JTI’s presence indicates once again its commitment to promoting growth and sustainability as well as its trust in the Greek economy. Greece has enormous potential and through strategic investments we aim to contribute to its economic development,” said JTI Greece Managing Director Lili Zigoslu.

“This forum provides an excellent platform for meaningful discussions with industry leaders and institutional representatives. Together, we can explore opportunities, face challenges and chart a course for the future prosperity of the industry, society and the country. I look forward to sharing our investment strategy and working together for a more sustainable business environment in Greece.”