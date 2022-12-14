ECONOMY

‘Greek-French relations have more room to grow’

France’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Trade Olivier Becht encouraged French companies to invest in Greece at the “Greece-France Cooperation 2.0: Investing in the Future” forum on Tuesday.

Becht mentioned the sectors of infrastructure, tourism, environment, power networks and technology, with an emphasis on digital services and shipping.

He also encouraged Greek firms to invest in France, and pointed out the 54-billion-euro “France 2030” national plan was focused on innovation in mobility, artificial intelligence, quantum mechanics and digital libraries.

Greek-French relations have more room to grow, he underlined.

The forum, an initiative launched in 2020, aims at improving Greek-French collaboration in key sectors and the promotion of joint enterprises.

