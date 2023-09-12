ECONOMY

Private initiatives launched to help Thessalians

Floodwaters and mud cover the plain in the town of Palamas, after the country's rainstorm record, in Karditsa, Thessaly region, central Greece, on Sept. 8, 2023. [Vaggelis Kousioras/AP]

One after another private companies are announcing measures to ease the burden on Thessaly inhabitants stricken by the flash flooding caused by storm Daniel.

Cell phone companies have announced discounts and free service for subscribers in the region, while retail chain AB Vassilopoulos announced a 20% discount on prices in its stores in flood-affected areas until this Saturday.

Telecom supplier Nova announced a 1-million-euro program for infrastructure works in the areas hurt by natural disasters across Greece.

Business storm

