ECONOMY AIR TRANSPORT

Aegean offers flights to New York on Emirates

Aegean and Emirates are adding the Athens-New York (Newark) route to their codesharing flights, over a year since they launched their collaboration in August 2022.

Aegean offers its passengers the opportunity to benefit from the increased connectivity of the Emirates network to international destinations via Dubai, by offering flights between the emirate and Athens.

Passengers benefit from codesharing agreements between airlines as their luggage is transferred automatically by the airlines when the passenger makes their connecting flight.

The airlines’ combined network includes 200 destinations worldwide and 16,800 passengers have already made the most of the deal.

Transport Business Travel

