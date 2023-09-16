China overtakes Greece as global fleet tonnage leader

With its advanced construction capabilities, China’s shipbuilding industry has provided substantial support to Chinese shipowners, propelling them to the forefront of global fleet management.

Data from Clarksons Research reveal China has now overtaken Greece as the global fleet tonnage leader in terms of gross tons.

“Shipping primarily serves trade, and China’s ascension to the world’s largest shipowner can be attributed to the rapid growth of its economy and trade,” said Zhang Shouguo, executive vice president of the China Shipowners’ Association. [Xinhua]