Significant surge in summer passenger traffic at Greek ports in 2023

Passenger traffic at the ports of Piraeus, Rafina, and Lavrio saw a notable 8.59 percent increase compared to the previous year during this year’s summer months.

Specifically, from June 1 to August 31, a total of 5,613,856 passengers were transported, surpassing the 5,169,646 passengers transported during the same period in 2022.

Out of this total, 3,007,125 passengers traveled to and from the port of Piraeus, marking a 4.84 percent increase compared to the corresponding summer period in 2022.

In addition to Piraeus, Rafina experienced a commendable 5.76 percent increase, with a total of 955,051 passengers, while Lavrio saw a remarkable surge of 27.99 percent, accommodating 405,941 passengers.

Meanwhile, there was an increase in passenger traffic to and from the islands of the Argosaronic Gulf, with a total of 1.2 million passengers and an impressive 15.23 percent growth compared to 2022.