Greek Parliament approves Igoumenitsa, Thessaloniki port bills

The Greek Parliament’s plenary debated and approved two ratification bills on Tuesday evening, one for the port of Igoumenitsa in western Greece and one amending the concession for the port of Thessaloniki.

Both ratification bills were included in a bill by the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy.

The bill was supported by ruling New Democracy, while main opposition SYRIZA and PASOK-KINAL had reserved judgment during the first readings, and all other parties rejected it.

The Igoumenitsa and Thessaloniki port bills were titled “Ratification of the March 29, 2023 amendment and codification of the concession agreement between the Greek public and Igoumenitsa Port Authority SA” and “Ratification of the March 29, 2023 amendment agreement between the Greek public and the Thessaloniki Port Authority SA.”