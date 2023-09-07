ECONOMY

Greek Parliament approves Igoumenitsa, Thessaloniki port bills

Greek Parliament approves Igoumenitsa, Thessaloniki port bills

The Greek Parliament’s plenary debated and approved two ratification bills on Tuesday evening, one for the port of Igoumenitsa in western Greece and one amending the concession for the port of Thessaloniki.

Both ratification bills were included in a bill by the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy.

The bill was supported by ruling New Democracy, while main opposition SYRIZA and PASOK-KINAL had reserved judgment during the first readings, and all other parties rejected it.

The Igoumenitsa and Thessaloniki port bills were titled “Ratification of the March 29, 2023 amendment and codification of the concession agreement between the Greek public and Igoumenitsa Port Authority SA” and “Ratification of the March 29, 2023 amendment agreement between the Greek public and the Thessaloniki Port Authority SA.”

Shipping Infrastructure

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Israel’s PM pitches fiber optic cable idea to link Asia, Middle East to Europe
ECONOMY

Israel’s PM pitches fiber optic cable idea to link Asia, Middle East to Europe

High US interest in Volos port bids
ECONOMY

High US interest in Volos port bids

Greek ports and geopolitics
ECONOMY

Greek ports and geopolitics

Tender process to begin for major irrigation projects
ECONOMY

Tender process to begin for major irrigation projects

Attiki Odos bids to be opened September 7
ECONOMY

Attiki Odos bids to be opened September 7

Marina concessions set to accelerate in coming months
ECONOMY

Marina concessions set to accelerate in coming months