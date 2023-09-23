ECONOMY

China’s Travel and Leisure magazine names Greece top island destination

Greece was pronounced top island destination for 2023 at the awards ceremony of the most popular Chinese travel magazine Travel and Leisure that was held on Thursday in Beijing.

According to the committee, Greece was selected based on China’s tourism industry data and the opinion of the magazines’ readers.

The Public Diplomacy Bureau received the award on behalf of the Embassy of Greece in China at the awards ceremony, the first after the pandemic and the abolition of restrictions in China.

Tourism Travel China

