Primary surplus of €5.6 bln in year’s first eight months

The Greek state budget showed a primary surplus of 5.596 billion euros in the January-August period, above a budget target for a surplus of €2.314 billion and after a primary surplus of €19 million in the corresponding period of 2022, the National Economy and Finance Ministry said in a report on Monday.

On an amended cash basis, the state budget showed a deficit of €92 million in the eight-month period, below the budget target for a deficit of €2.426 billion and a shortfall of €4.105 billion in the same period last year.

Net revenue was €43.118 billion, 0.1% above target. Regular budget revenue was €47.636 billion, 1.8% above target.

Tax revenue was €39.838 billion, 9.2% above target, reflecting an increase in VAT revenue by €805 million, a decline in special consumption tax revenue by €60 million, an increase in property taxes by €10 million, and a €1.71 billion rise in income tax revenue.

Tax returns totaled €4.517 billion, €772 million above target, while Public Investment Program revenue was €2.352 billion, €988 million below target.

Budget spending totaled €43.21 billion, €2.273 billion below target and lower by €127 million compared with the corresponding period in 2022.

In August, net revenue was €5.97 billion, €599 million above the monthly target, while regular budget revenue was €6.541 billion, €735 million above target.

Tax returns totaled €571 million, €136 million above the monthly target, while Public Investment Program revenue was €80 million, €455 million below target.