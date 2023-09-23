E-spending focuses on apparel

Greek consumers mainly order clothes, shoes, but also ready-made food from the internet, a habit that, despite the end of the restrictive measures imposed in 2020-2021 due to Covid-19, has significantly strengthened. A decisive role in this has been played by the increase in online stores, the strengthening of e-marketplaces, as well as the improvement of the services provided, from flexible payment methods to timely deliveries either at home, work or at increasingly popular smart lockers.

According to Eurostat data, 70.9% of consumers in Greece who shopped online in 2022 bought apparel or accessories. This is the eighth highest percentage in the European Union and above the European average, which was 68.1% in 2022. The country where consumers mainly bought clothes, shoes and general fashion items was Bulgaria (81.3% of those who made purchases online).

Platforms for ordering food from cafes and restaurants (such as efood, Wolt and Box) or individual apps developed by the restaurant chains themselves are gaining more and more penetration, as nearly 45% of online shoppers have ordered food online. This is the seventh highest percentage in the EU, with the European average being considerably lower at 30.4%.

Cosmetics and wellness products are the third most popular category for Greek e-commerce shoppers. In 2022, 31.2% bought cosmetics and wellness products from online stores, which largely explains the continuous rise in e-pharmacy sales. According to Convert Group data, the turnover of electronic pharmacies is estimated at 271 million euros in 2022 (from €241 million in 2021), while in the first half of 2023 it was €146 million, increased by 9% compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

On an EU level, the percentage of internet shoppers who bought cosmetics and wellness products from online stores was 26.6% in 2022.

Some 29% of those who shop online in Greece buy electronic tickets for traveling (airline, ferry etc), with the corresponding percentage in the EU at 27.6%. It should be noted that the highest percentage is recorded in Ireland (61.8%), which is related to the full digitization of these services.